Azerbaijan records boom in product exports to Australia for 10M2025

Azerbaijan’s trade with Australia reached $764.49 million in January–October 2025, a 26.2% decrease from a year earlier. Australia accounted for 1.87% of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover, placing it ninth among trading partners. During this period, Azerbaijan’s exports rose to $309,000, while imports fell to $764.18 million.

