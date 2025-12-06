Azerbaijan builds new realities and status quo in South Caucasus - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6.​ Based on the just peace, we are building the new realities and the new status quo in the region of the South Caucasus, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future​” at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Hajiyev hailed the US-brokered deal with Armenia, which, he said, “will ensure the legitimacy and the legality, and also the guiding principles of international law in our region”.

Hajiyev said many recent peace arrangements failed because once a deal was signed, the sides fell into “a comfort zone”, adding that Armenia and Azerbaijan were trying to avoid such a situation.

He said that both sides know that “peace is an uphill struggle and we should work very hard”.

Hajiyev also said the officials in the two capitals were in regular contact through different channels and are working hard to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel