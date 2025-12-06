Iranian-Qatari joint gas field elevates production
The official added that, given the successful implementation of the operation, similar operations are on the agenda for other wells in the Iranian part of the South Pars gas field.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy