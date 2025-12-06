Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to hold joint meeting on grain export logistics in December

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has announced that a joint Kazakh–Uzbek meeting on grain export logistics will take place on December 8–9 in Saryagash and Tashkent, Trend reports via the ministry.

The decision was made following an operational meeting between the representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Samruk-Kazyna, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, amid increasing pressure on rail corridors due to record grain shipments to Central Asia.

According to the ministry, grain exports to Central Asian countries reached 5.6 million tons in the first 11 months of 2025 — a 32% increase compared to the same period of 2024. In November alone, Kazakhstan exported over 1.2 million tons of grain, including around 700,000 tons to Central Asian markets.

However, the sharp rise in shipments has caused congestion at receiving terminals in Uzbekistan, making coordinated action between the transport authorities of both countries essential.

The upcoming joint meeting aims to develop targeted, operational solutions for managing grain cargo flows, taking into account the throughput and processing capacities of the Uzbek side. Both countries’ railway administrations will participate in the talks, which are expected to improve scheduling, alleviate bottlenecks, and ensure stable export operations through the winter season.