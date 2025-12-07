Iran’s FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, will arrive in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

During the visit the Iranian minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials and discuss the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and is part of the regular consultations held between the foreign ministries of the two countries at various levels.