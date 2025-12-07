Azerbaijan's "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade" tanker reveals volume of cargo shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade" tanker made a total of 130 voyages to various ports over 3 years and transported 852,449,101 tons of oil and petroleum products, Trend reports citing ASCO.

The vessel made 46 voyages and delivered 287,935,993 tons of cargo to the port of destination over the past year.

Three years have passed since the commissioning of the "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade" tanker, built at the Baku Shipyard by order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The tanker, which is 141 meters long, 16.9 meters wide, has a carrying capacity of 7,800 tons and operates in the Caspian Sea.