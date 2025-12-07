Iran's GDP demonstrates minor elevation in 6M2025
Iran’s GDP including oil grew 0.1% to 50.7 quadrillion rials ($78.2 billion), while non-oil GDP fell 0.5% to 38.2 quadrillion rials ($59 billion). Oil and gas extraction rose 1.8% and mining 2.5%. Agriculture dropped 3%, industry 1.1%, gas supply 1.4%, and electricity and water 8.4%.
