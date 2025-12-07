Iran reveals its savings through railway transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Iran saves over $1.5 billion annually through its railway transport network, Mir Hossein Mousavi, deputy director of Iranian Railways (RAI), told reporters, Trend reports.

Mousavi pointed out that the nation’s railways haul over 43 million tons of freight and carry 31 million passengers annually, keeping the wheels of commerce turning and the people on the move.

He added that in addition to these figures, the railway plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents and limiting environmental pollution. Musavi also noted that freight transport via rail has increased by 12 percent over the past year.

At present, the Iranian railway infrastructure encompasses a total of 14,984 kilometers, functioning with a fleet of 993 locomotives, 29,950 freight wagons, and 2,178 passenger carriages.

