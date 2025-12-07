Turkmenistan reviews trade, textile and entrepreneurial sector statistics
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
President Serdar Berdymukhamedov chaired a Cabinet meeting, reviewing the government’s work in the trade, textile, and entrepreneurial sectors over the first eleven months of the year. President Berdymukhamedov emphasized the importance of further developing the trade, textile, and entrepreneurial sectors, ensuring regular supply of essential goods to markets, and maintaining affordable prices, particularly during the holiday season. He instructed the deputy prime minister to keep these issues under constant attention.
