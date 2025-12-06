Azerbaijan's State Examination Center seeks bids for medical insurer

The State Examination Center of Azerbaijan has launched a tender to acquire voluntary health insurance services. Interested bidders must pay a 350-manat ($205.8) participation fee and submit their proposals by 17:00 (GMT+4) on December 16, 2025, when the tender packages will also be opened.

