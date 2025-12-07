Turkmenistan looks at industrial and construction performance for penultimate month period

Massive infrastructure development is the emphasis of Turkmenistan's state-driven construction and industrial complex, which uses the country's enormous mineral resources and natural gas to construct modern cities and import-substituting/export-oriented industries like textiles and chemicals. Important goals include maximizing export potential via massive government-led building projects and industrial modernization, fostering creative development, integrating digitally, and building the best possible social infrastructure.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register