President of Turkmenistan urges oversight of agricultural land preparation
President Serdar Berdymukhamedov reviewed a report on Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector indicators, emphasized the importance of its continued development, and instructed the deputy prime minister to closely monitor land preparation for next year’s crops and ensure timely, technically sound execution of seasonal work.
