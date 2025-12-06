Azerbaijan sees growth in number of active VAT payers by December 2025
Azerbaijan recorded 850,900 active taxpayers as of December 1, reflecting a 5.4 percent annual increase. The number of active VAT payers also climbed by 9.8 percent to 57,900. Meanwhile, active economic entities grew by 6.4 percent, reaching 231,300.
