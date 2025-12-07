Azerbaijani Reserves Agency bids tender for active directory auditing software package

The State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan has launched a tender for the procurement of an active directory auditing software package. Interested participants must pay a 10-manat ($5.9) fee and submit their proposals by 16:00 (GMT+4) on December 26, 2025, when the tender packages will also be opened.

