Azerbaijani Reserves Agency bids tender for active directory auditing software package
The State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan has launched a tender for the procurement of an active directory auditing software package. Interested participants must pay a 10-manat ($5.9) fee and submit their proposals by 16:00 (GMT+4) on December 26, 2025, when the tender packages will also be opened.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy