Azerbaijani Central Bank seeks bids for medical insurance service
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched a tender for compulsory medical insurance of its personnel. Interested bidders must pay a participation fee and submit their proposals by 17:00 (GMT+4) on December 29, 2025, when the tender submissions will be opened.
