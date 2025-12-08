Iran's Mercantile Exchange sales experience downturn
The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sold 3.56 million tons of products worth 692 trillion rials ($1.21 billion) last week. Industrial section sales reached 2.07 million tons valued at 305 trillion rials ($471 million), mainly iron ore, cement, steel, and metals. Petroleum, export, open auction, and sub-market trades totaled 1.49 million tons worth 448.8 trillion rials ($596.6 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy