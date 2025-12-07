Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund has already begun financing initial projects - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 7 December 2025 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund has already begun financing initial projects, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at meeting with a delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

Stating that the political interaction agenda is broad, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the decision of the two heads of state, has already begun financing initial projects, with several others in the financing stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the Fund’s capital and that additional contributions will be made if the number of projects increases.

