Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund has already begun financing initial projects - President Ilham Aliyev

Stating that the political interaction agenda is broad, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Investment Fund, established by the decision of the two heads of state, has already begun financing initial projects, with several others in the financing stage. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the Fund’s capital and that additional contributions will be made if the number of projects increases.