Azerbaijan introduces flexible customs payment for trusted partners - Shahmar Movsumov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Trusted partners in Azerbaijan will now have the flexibility to pay customs duties in installments, said Shahmar Movsumov, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking at the “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku, Movsumov highlighted the newly introduced “Reliable Partner” concept, recently approved by President Ilham Aliyev as a key component of customs reforms.

“The concept aims to improve governance in customs-business cooperation, align foreign economic activities with new requirements of international trade supply chains, and simplify trade. The document will protect the interests of business entities, increase revenue streams, and modernize customs services. Within this framework, business entities are provided with more flexible export mechanisms, promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand on international trade platforms is supported, and national carriers become reliable partners for global companies.

The ‘Reliable Partnership’ model applies to economic entities that comply with legal and regulatory requirements and utilize opportunities granted by the state. It strengthens business trust and promotes the development of self-assessment institutions. Within this framework, authorized stakeholders will gain entry to segmented customs remittances, facilitation initiatives, specialized enhancement programs, and strategic awareness campaigns. The execution of this initiative will bolster the competitive edge of Azerbaijani enterprises, amplify export avenues, and solidify Azerbaijan’s standing as a reliable stakeholder within the international trade ecosystem,” he said.

