Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 2025 Customs-Business Forum on Dialogue and Trust (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting the “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust,” Trend reports.

The event is attended by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant General of the customs service, Shahin Baghirov, bp’s Vice President for Communications and External Affairs for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, as well as other officials.

During the forum, presentations are planned on digital tools implemented in the customs sector, as well as joint projects carried out by customs bodies and relevant state institutions aimed at regulating and simplifying foreign trade operations. Discussions on customs procedures and operations with the participation of business entities are also expected.

The State Customs Committee annually convenes the Customs-Business Forum, engaging stakeholders from state institutions, foreign trade entities, industry experts, and strategic partners. This initiative aims to enhance synergies with the business sector and disseminate information regarding advancements and innovations within the customs domain.

