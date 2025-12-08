A Story That Begins with a Dream: AZAL Publishes a Book for Children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has introduced another delightful initiative for its youngest passengers. A colourful and inspiring children's book titled “Blue Plane Dreams” has been published.

The book was produced by TEAS Press Publishing House at the request of AZAL and is dedicated to International Civil Aviation Day, celebrated on December 7. Published in both Azerbaijani and English, the book will be gifted to young AZAL passengers during their flights.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Ilham Amirov, Vice-President of AZAL, emphasized that the project would play an important role in shaping future civil aviation professionals.

Written by beloved children's author Murshud Ismayilzadeh, the story centres around an eight-year-old boy named Azer. On his birthday, he receives a very special gift from his grandfather, who had worked for many years as a pilot at AZAL. This model airplane — a symbol of generational connection and passion for aviation — becomes the spark that sets Azer on his own path toward his dream.

Azer's older brother, Murad, a student at the National Aviation Academy, helps him assemble the model. The book also features explanations of how airplanes work, along with fascinating aviation facts. Children will learn that aircraft structures are inspired by birds, ultrasonic wave reflection by bats, and tail design by fish.

For Azer, the year holds even more significance: not only does he receive a long-awaited gift, but he also takes his first-ever journey. His flight from Baku to Karabakh leaves unforgettable impressions and strengthens his dream of becoming a pilot.

“Blue Plane Dreams” is part of AZAL’s broader efforts to spark interest in aviation among children, raise awareness, and create new opportunities for the next generation.