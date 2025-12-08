Azerbaijan plans to develop orthography and orthopedic dictionaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan is preparing a new orthography dictionary, focusing on correct pronunciation, said Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and Chair of the Toponymy Commission, Trend reports.

In his speech at the conference on “Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects” at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Habibbayli also noted that a broader, more systematic, and authoritative orthography dictionary is being developed.

“For this purpose, we have submitted the issue to the relevant executive authorities to review and update the standards for compiling the orthography dictionary,” he noted.

