Parliament prioritizes integration of Azerbaijani language into education - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The preservation of the purity of the Azerbaijani language is the duty of every citizen, highlighting that responsibility for language matters rests not only with state institutions but with society as a whole, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

During her speech at the conference on “Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Gafarova emphasized that the Parliament plays a special role in this process.

“Legislative initiatives, the integration of the language into education programs, and the modernization of scientific terminology are constantly in the focus of the Milli Majlis. Parliamentary support ensures the successful implementation of strategic decisions,” Gafarova stated.

The speaker added that while the Azerbaijani language is developing, global processes are throwing up new challenges.

“The world is changing, and new technologies are emerging, making a systematic approach essential for both preserving and modernizing our language. Active parliamentary involvement and support for legislative initiatives make achieving these goals possible,” she noted.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel