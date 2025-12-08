Parliament holds conference on development of Azerbaijani as state language

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a conference dedicated to the theme “Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Trend reports.

The event is attended by the Speaker of the Parliament, committee chairs and deputies, the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Minister of Science and Education, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, the Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, and other officials.

The conference is expected to cover the following topics:

The challenges highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev during the 80th anniversary assembly of the ANAS, along with the key tasks ahead;

Preservation of the mother tongue as the foundation of national identity;

Education and transmission of the Azerbaijani language to future generations;

Scientific support from ANAS for state language policy, including normative framework and academic contributions;

The unified norm of the Azerbaijani literary language;

Protection of the Azerbaijani language in media, including codes of conduct and awareness initiatives;

Preservation of Azerbaijani toponyms, ensuring national identity and language security in geographical names.

