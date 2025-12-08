Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Baku hosts int'l conference titled "Heydar Aliyev—the Founder of constitutionalism and parliamentarism in sovereign Azerbaijan"

Society Materials 8 December 2025 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ An international conference has opened in Baku to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Titled “Heydar Aliyev—the Founder of Constitutionalism and Parliamentarism in Sovereign Azerbaijan,” the event highlights the legacy of Azerbaijan’s national institutions and their development under Heydar Aliyev.

The conference is organized by the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism, and Observance of Citizens’ Electoral Rights (IIMDD) of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).

Will be updated

