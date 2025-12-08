Kazakhstan lays out its priorities for taking on EAEU chairmanship in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. In a meeting that brought together Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, they went over the priorities for Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh presidential press service.

The sides went over the current state and looked into the prospects for the further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

President Tokayev was also briefed on the preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21 in St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries decreased by 9.8 percent year-on-year in the period from January through September 2025, totaling $21.7 billion.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic alliance including five post-Soviet nations situated in Eurasia. The EAEU possesses a unified integrated market. As of 2023, it comprises 183 million individuals and a gross domestic product of over $2.4 trillion. The EAEU promotes the unrestricted flow of goods and services and establishes unified policies in macroeconomics, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, international trade and investment, customs, technical regulation, competition, and antitrust legislation.

