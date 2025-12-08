CIS IPA expresses interest in Azerbaijan’s experience in building rule-of-law state - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's experience in building a constitutional state is of considerable interest to the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member States, the Deputy Head of the IPA CIS Council Secretariat, Ivan Mushket said in a statement, Trend reports

He made the statement at an international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on the topic “Heydar Aliyev - the founder of constitutionalism and parliamentarism of sovereign Azerbaijan” in Baku.

According to him, the Azerbaijani Parliament, the highest representative and legislative body created in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, plays an important role in the life of the state. Thanks to its activities, a legal basis has been formed for the development of national parliamentarism based on democratic values and the rule of law.

“The experience of the Republic of Azerbaijan in building a legal state is of considerable interest to the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member States. It serves as a convincing example to all that a solid constitutional foundation is the key to stability, sovereignty, and prosperity,” the statement reads.

Mushket noted that the exchange of views and expert assessments during today's conference will contribute to further strengthening the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and will make a significant contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation within the Commonwealth.