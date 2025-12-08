Azerbaijan announces expected commissioning timeframe for Aghband-Kalaleh bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The Aghband-Kalaleh bridge located between Azerbaijan and Iran is expected to be commissioned in the first months of 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi today, Trend reports.

"This year was an important year for Azerbaijani-Iranian relations," he emphasized.

According to him, in general, discussions were held between the two countries on political, economic, transport and communication, regional security, and international relations.