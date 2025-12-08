Uzbek official highlights young people as vital for national development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Young people are a strategic resource for the country's development, the Member of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Madina Baratova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at an international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, on the topic “Heydar Aliyev - the founder of constitutionalism and parliamentarism of sovereign Azerbaijan” in Baku.

According to her, in the constitutions of many countries, including Azerbaijan, the interests of young people occupy a special place, since it is young people who are considered a strategic resource for the development of the state.

“The constitution enshrines the right of every young person to education. This is not just access to school or university. It is the right to quality knowledge, comprehensive development, freedom of creativity, and scientific research. The constitution enshrines the rights of young people to participate in public life,” she said.

Baratova noted that young people can express their opinions, participate in the country's transformations, and be active participants in political and social processes. The state, in turn, is obliged to support young people and develop youth policy institutions.