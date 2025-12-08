Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold 6th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. On December 8, the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Baku, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chair of the Commission on the Azerbaijani side Samir Sharifov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Co-Chair of the Commission on the Kyrgyz side Bakyt Torobaev, authorized representatives of the relevant state bodies of both countries took part in the meeting.

The meeting began with a bilateral meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission, followed by discussions at the 6th meeting of the Commission in an expanded format.

The parties highlighted the historical and cultural ties that unite our brotherly and friendly peoples, the regular political dialogue between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov, as well as mutual visits, which played a decisive role in raising relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the cooperation program for 2024–2029 serves as the main roadmap for the systematic expansion of bilateral relations.

Recently, there has been an increase in trade turnover, and in the first 10 months of 2025, trade turnover increased by more than 94% compared to the same period last year.

The meeting resulted in a number of important agreements aimed at further expanding economic ties, diversifying trade, and deepening cooperation between business circles. The parties discussed exploring opportunities to establish a trade and logistics center in Kyrgyzstan, organizing business missions and strengthening information exchange, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Green Transition initiatives put forward at COP29.

In addition, important areas of cooperation in the investment and industrial spheres were identified.

The activities of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund were highly praised, and issues such as the expansion of joint investment projects, the creation of an Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Business Council between AZPROMO and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, support for the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, and consideration of a project to create a resort town.

The parties also paid special attention to the organization of exchanges of experience in the field of industrial zones and free economic zones.

In order to strengthen cooperation in the field of tourism, areas such as coordination of the activities of travel companies, preparation of joint tour packages, exchange of information on exhibitions and festivals, as well as cooperation in the field of health tourism were identified. The positive impact of Baku-Bishkek-Baku flights on tourist traffic was particularly noted.

In the energy sector, an agreement was reached to continue joint work on issues such as the implementation of the Roadmap for 2024–2025, the expansion of cooperation between SOCAR and Kyrgyzneftegaz, and Kyrgyzstan's participation in the Green Energy Corridor Central Asia - Azerbaijan project.

In the transport sector, the parties discussed the digitalisation of the Middle Corridor, the simplification of customs procedures, the prospects of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project for the region, the use of the Baku port's capabilities and the increase in transit traffic.

In the humanitarian and educational spheres, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between universities, annual scholarship quotas for students, participation in the “Study in Azerbaijan” program, exchange of teachers, creation of language centers, joint organization of academic research, and creation of interlibrary virtual platforms.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the fields of ecology, digital development, cybersecurity, healthcare, social security, public services, architecture and urban planning, as well as the banking sector, and identified new areas of cooperation.

The parties expressed confidence that relations based on mutual trust in all areas and developing in a spirit of friendship and brotherhood will continue to strengthen.

An agreement was reached to hold the 7th meeting of the Commission in Kyrgyzstan, the date of which will be determined through diplomatic channels. Deputy Prime Minister Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev signed the Protocol of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in Economic and Humanitarian Fields between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, members of the Intergovernmental Commission from Kyrgyzstan visited Azercosmos to familiarize themselves with the activities of the space agency.

On December 7, a delegation led by Bakyt Torobaev visited a plant for processing waste motor and industrial oils and producing base oils in the Sumgayit Industrial Park.

On December 9, the guests will also visit the Heydar Aliyev Baku Shipbuilding and Oil Refinery Plants.