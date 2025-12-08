Azerbaijani official clarifies reasons behind reduced Green Corridor use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The decline in the use of the Green Corridor is linked to the introduction of fully transparent risk parameters set in an open framework, said Natig Shirinov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event titled “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust,” Shirinov noted that the board of the State Customs Committee has approved the risk criteria.

“When an entrepreneur applies for the Green Corridor, specific risk criteria are already in place. Evaluation is carried out according to those criteria. The entrepreneur is informed in a completely transparent way about whether they meet the required risk parameters. If no risks are identified according to all parameters, then naturally the entrepreneur is granted the Green Corridor Participant status. If a risk is found under any parameter, the entrepreneur is clearly informed and can reapply after making the necessary adjustments. This framework has been tightened legally, establishing a clear structure both for customs and for entrepreneurs,” he said.

Shirinov stressed that transparency has been raised to a higher level:

“In this sense, the use of the Green Corridor has not declined because we do not want to grant this status or because we reject applications. The decrease is simply due to the introduction of fully transparent risk parameters in an open framework,” the deputy chairman emphasized.

