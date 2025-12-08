Azerbaijan places special importance on developing co-op with OIC - minister of culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is the second largest intergovernmental structure after the UN, the country's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, said at the official opening ceremony of the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week - 2025,” Trend reports.

According to the minister, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, relations between Azerbaijan and the OIC are consistently developing in all areas.

“As an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Azerbaijan has consistently supported the Organization's efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity in the world,” Adil Kerimli said, quoting the head of state.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, for their support of cultural initiatives at the national and international levels.

According to him, the decision to hold the OIC Islamic Summit in Azerbaijan next year is a clear sign of the Muslim world's trust in the country as a reliable partner.

Karimli also noted that the designation of Baku, Nakhchivan, and Shusha as capitals of Islamic culture in different years, as well as the proclamation of Shusha as the Islamic Youth Capital of 2024, was a recognition of the rich Islamic heritage of Azerbaijani cities.

“We are pleased that cultural cooperation is entering a new phase today and will become the basis for broader interaction both in a bilateral format between Azerbaijan and the OIC and in a multilateral format between member states,” the minister said.

He stressed that the launch of the Islamic Cultural Festival in Baku creates a new platform for dialogue, partnership, and the development of creative industries in the Islamic world.

Speaking about the development of the creative sector, the minister cited data from international organizations, according to which at least 3% of global GDP is generated by cultural and creative industries. In 2025, significant growth was recorded in various segments: 15.13% in the film industry, 8.01% in the gaming industry, 22.56% in online services, 63.47% in music, radio and podcasts, and 6.95 percent in the books, magazines, and newspapers segment.

"The development of cultural and creative industries is a priority of state cultural policy. The Socio-Economic Strategy approved by President Ilham Aliyev provides for the dynamic development of these areas and the strengthening of their export potential," the minister said, pointing to the existence of support mechanisms such as scholarships, project financing, and mentoring programs.

Adil Karimli recalled that last year, the Ministry of Culture established a modern Creative Center, which provides infrastructure for young talents, training programs, and acceleration opportunities. Some of its residents have already reached the international level.

Referring to the cultural restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, the minister noted that large-scale restoration work is underway in the cities and villages of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, creating conditions for creative development and the formation of a sustainable future for the region.

Karimli also emphasized that Shaki, Baku, and Lankaran are part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). According to him, similar programs can also be implemented within the framework of the OIC.

The minister presented the festival program and invited guests to actively participate in its events.