Uzbekistan's Senate keen to boost inter-parliamentary co-op with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Senate of Uzbekistan intends to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Judicial and Legal Issues and Combating Corruption of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan Abdulhakim Eshmuratov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on the topic “Heydar Aliyev - the founder of constitutionalism and parliamentarism of sovereign Azerbaijan” in Baku.

“The Senate of Uzbekistan is ready to continue strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with Azerbaijan, supporting joint initiatives and developing relations that serve the interests of our peoples,” he said.

Eshmuratov noted that in recent years, relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have risen to an unprecedented level: “This has been made possible by the political will of the leaders of the two states - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.”

He added that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are an example of cooperation not only in a bilateral format, but also at the regional and international levels.