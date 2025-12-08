National Bank of Kyrgyzstan nods at new licenses for two banks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 8. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has announced that Bereket Bank may now accept deposits and withdrawals in both domestic and foreign currencies, while Aiyl Bank can now deal in precious metals for cash, Trend reports via the National Bank.

By resolution of the Board dated December 3, 2025, Bereket Bank JSC received a license enabling it to carry out a full range of banking operations in both som and foreign currencies. The regulator also reported that Aiyl Bank OJSC is now permitted to conduct cash transactions involving refined standard and measured bars, as well as coins made of silver, gold, platinum, and other metals produced by issuers with high-quality hallmarks.

Bereket Bank in Kyrgyzstan was inaugurated in early 2025, as proclaimed by President Japarov, functioning as a private digital asset institution. The establishment is underpinned by innovative frameworks suggested by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to facilitate the integration of crypto and fiat currencies. It operates in compliance with Kyrgyzstan's digital asset regulations, aiming to draw in investment and synchronize with the country's overarching digital strategies. Later, on November 6, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance registered the national stablecoin, USDKG, the world’s first state-backed stablecoin fully backed by physical gold, which is pegged to the US dollar at a 1:1 ratio.

On November 20, the nation initiated the inaugural issuance of the USDKG digital token, appraised at a valuation of $50 million. The outlined procedures constitute a critical component of Kyrgyzstan’s overarching national cryptocurrency framework, designed to enhance investor engagement with the domestic market while facilitating the nation’s integration into the global financial architecture.

