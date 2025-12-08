US General reinforces defense cooperation during his visit to Azerbaijan - embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ From November 30 through December 3, Brigadier General Chris McKinney, the United States European Command (EUCOM) Deputy Director for Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, visited Baku, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"During his time in Azerbaijan, Brigadier General McKinney visited the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for discussions and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response units from both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations and paid his respects at Martyrs’ Alley.

His visit reinforced longstanding defense cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan and highlighted mutual interests related to the safety and security of Azerbaijan and the surrounding region," the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel