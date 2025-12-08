Children should be exempt from political stances on language - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Expecting a six-year-old to form a political opinion on language is unfair, said the Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference on "Development Strategy of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects" in the parliament, Amrullayev stressed that schools and students are often burdened with expectations they cannot meet, imposed by various public and political figures representing different interests.

"If we want to cultivate a love for the language in children aged six to eight, we must first develop their solid language skills. This is primarily an educational process, not a political or social one. Political speeches or public calls cannot motivate a six-year-old to speak Azerbaijani better. What is needed are teachers, proper methodology, and professional specialists," he added.

A conference named “The Development Strategy of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects” is taking place in Baku. The conference is attended by Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education; Isa Habibbayli, President of ANAS; Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union; Ismet Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; members of parliament; and other officials.

