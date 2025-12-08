Azerbaijan plans to continue dialogue in trilateral formats - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan plans to continue dialogue in trilateral formats, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi today, Trend reports.

"During today's meetings, we carefully reviewed Azerbaijan-Iran relations within the framework of international organizations.

We held discussions in regional formats, as well as in the political and economic spheres, as well as in the trilateral formats of Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia and Azerbaijan-Iran-Türkiye, and it's planned to continue this dialogue," the minister noted.

