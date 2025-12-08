Iran, Azerbaijan intend to boost cross-border traffic to foster development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Iran and Azerbaijan intend to boost cross-border traffic to foster development of relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov today, Trend reports.

"Today, discussions were held between Iran and Azerbaijan in political, economic, cultural, and other areas," he explained.

According to him, the paramount accord at this juncture is to amplify engagements to perpetuate dialogues and deliberations.

"We are taking efforts to raise relations between the two countries to a high level and reduce misunderstandings to zero.

Iran is interested in increasing communications with Azerbaijan. As a result, trade between the two countries will increase. Negotiations have also been held in the energy sector," he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel