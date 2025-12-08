Iran confirms launch date for construction of Rasht–Astara railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the North-South international transport corridor is expected to begin next year, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is working closely with Azerbaijan and Russia on the construction of this railway.

Araghchi stated that preparatory work for the start of construction is currently underway. Half of the work has already been completed.