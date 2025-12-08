Azerbaijan set to introduce ARAS Pro System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has begun implementing the new version of the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS), known as "ARAS Pro," said the committee's Deputy Chairman, Natig Shirinov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust" in Baku, Shirinov noted that efforts are underway to speed up the customs declaration process as much as possible.

"This, of course, depends on the quality of the declarations submitted by entrepreneurs and the relevant risk factors. We have already started using the new version of ARAS. In the coming years, our goal is to minimize the time required for customs declarations. Comparing the first 11 months of this year with the same period last year, we see that 38% of declarations for free circulation and 55% of declarations for 'green corridor' participants are processed in less than 3 hours," Shirinov said.

He added that the new version of ARAS, combined with new digital tools, will allow the automatic clearance of declarations for trusted business partners within certain limits, further streamlining the process.

