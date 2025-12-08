Azerbaijan set to deliver initial batch of fuel to Armenia through Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Georgia has granted permission for a one-time free shipment of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia, the statement of Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Trend reports.

"On December 5 this year, the Georgian government received a request from partner countries to carry out a one-time transit shipment of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia through the territory of Georgia.

By decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways was immediately instructed to carry out this rail transit transport completely free of charge, on a one-time basis. The official parties were notified of this decision," the statement said.

The ministry added that Georgia has been and remains a strategic and reliable partner for both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We have always advocated and continue to advocate for peace and cooperation in the region,” the statement reads.