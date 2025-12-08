Excitement at Nar – the 7th car winner will be announced tonight!

This evening, the affordable mobile operator Nar will identify another winner within its “Çoox Şanslı” promotional lottery. The owner of the 7th Haval H6 Ultra will be announced today. In addition, three Nar subscribers will have the chance to win a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone.

The winners are selected completely at random, and the results are announced live. The “Çoox Şanslı” lottery will continue until the end of the year, giving Nar subscribers the chance to win valuable prizes — a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro every day, a Haval H6 Ultra every week, and a Li L9 Ultra car in the final draw.

To recap, Nar subscribers can participate in the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery simply by topping up their balance or activating one of the lucky packages, which provide both talk time and additional chances to win.

The 1 AZN lucky package includes 3 chances and 15 on-net minutes – dial *71#YES

The 2 AZN lucky package includes 7 chances and 35 on-net minutes – dial *72#YES

The 3 AZN lucky package includes 12 chances and 55 on-net minutes – dial *73#YES

Each top-up or package activation gives the subscriber additional chances and increases their possibility of winning.

Subscribers can easily track their accumulated chances and participation status through the Nar+ app or the special lottery section on nar.az.

For more details, visit lotereya.nar.az/

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.