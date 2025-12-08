Azerbaijan finalizes new legislative framework for supply chain financing - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ A new legislative framework for supply chain financing is at the finalization stage in Azerbaijan, an official of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Mushfig Karimov, said at “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku today, Trend reports.

"A legislative and regulatory framework is currently being developed in the context of supply chain financing," he explained.

According to him, the CBA is taking appropriate measures to finance the supply chain, Islamic banking, and establish a credit rating system.

''In implementing these initiatives, the Central Bank sets several key objectives, foremost among them increasing financial accessibility and lowering the cost of funds.

To ensure the effective execution of this work, the CBA plans to advance efforts in two primary directions. The first involves expanding the range of the aforementioned financial sources. To achieve this, an appropriate regulatory and legislative framework is being developed.

The second direction focuses on enhancing transparency through integration with other state institutions and through digitalization.

A legislative and regulatory framework is currently being drafted in the context of supply chain financing, and a number of relevant products have been proposed. In simple terms, this will enable entrepreneurs to obtain financing on the basis of debtor debt documents.

Work in this direction is ongoing and is presently at the coordination stage with the relevant state institutions.

In parallel, the CBA has introduced a national credit rating mechanism, and efforts toward its full implementation are underway. This mechanism incorporates elements used by leading international rating systems.

This mechanism will increase transparency in the sector and, as a result, lead to a reduction in credit risk. This will lead to a reduction in interest rates," the official emphasized.

