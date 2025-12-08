GECO and Xlinks join forces with MoU on submarine cable projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and Xlinks to explore potential collaboration on undersea cable projects, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared the news in a post on his official X page.

"We held a productive meeting with Fergus Auld, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, on the development of our energy cooperation.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and Xlinks to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange information, and conduct technical assessments in the field of submarine cable projects and related infrastructure," the publication states.

Submarine cable projects entail laying large fiber-optic or power cables on the ocean/sea floor, which are vital for telecommunications and energy distribution. These cables facilitate global connectivity, supporting the flow of internet data and electricity, with initiatives like 2Africa and Andromeda enhancing this infrastructure. Telecommunication cables, mainly fiber-optic, manage 99% of international data traffic.

Power cables connect power grids and deliver energy from renewable sources. Key characteristics include their high data capacity, critical role in the digital economy, and the use of advanced technologies such as optical fibers and amplifiers.

