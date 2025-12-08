RKDF ramping up its investment presence across crucial sectors of Kyrgyzstan
The Fund points out that its investment policy zeroes in on providing targeted support for sectors that can drive sustainable growth and bring about added value in the national economy. While keeping a diversified portfolio in check, RKDF rolls out its resources into strategic areas like agriculture, processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, logistics, tourism, IT, and innovation, mainly driven by small and medium-sized businesses.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy