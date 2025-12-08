Azerbaijan aims to hike instruction hours for mother tongue in school syllabus - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan aims to increase instruction hours for the Azerbaijani language in the school curriculum, said the country's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference on "The Development Strategy of Azerbaijani as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects" at the parliament, Amrullayev added that various subjects, including Azerbaijani history, are now taught in Azerbaijani from the sixth grade onward, regardless of the original language of instruction.

“Ensuring that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan have a strong command of the Azerbaijani language remains one of the state’s key priorities. As the Ministry of Science and Education, we have taken several important steps in recent years within our available resources, and I believe these measures will continue consistently in the future. One such measure is increasing the number of Azerbaijani language instruction hours in school curricula.

In addition, the pre-military training course is also conducted in Azerbaijani. Overall, teaching different subjects in Azerbaijani not only increases total instructional hours in the language but also helps develop students’ language skills and competencies,” he stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel