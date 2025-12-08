Azerbaijani FM meets with his Iranian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had one-on-one and extended-format meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) shared the details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had tête-à-têtes and extended-format meetings with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The discussions underscored the current agenda and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, rooted in good neighborly relations and mutual respect.

The ministers highlighted the robust institutional frameworks, from political consultations to the Joint State Commission & extensive legal treaty base, that provide solid architecture for a stable & forward-looking bilateral relationship, which Azerbaijan & Iran are committed to strengthening further.

The sides explored ways and means of enhancing economic-trade cooperation with particular focus on the transport-logistics sphere, including the International North-South Transport Corridor & the connectivity projects between the East Zangezur Economic Region & the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Humanitarian cooperation was touched upon as well, highlighting increased flights between Baku-Tehran/Tabriz and collaboration in education, culture & tourism dimensions.

Views were exchanged on cooperation within international organizations like the UN, NAM & OIC, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and post-conflict reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories," the post reads.

