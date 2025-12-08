Azerbaijan achieves balance in agricultural import and export volumes - advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Agricultural import and export volumes in Azerbaijan have reached a balance over the past five years, totalling around $1 billion, the Agricultural Minister’s Adviser Zaur Aliyev said at the "Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust" in Baku, Trend reports.

Aliyev highlighted that there has been a substantial uptick in export metrics in the recent fiscal periods.

"However, recent years have seen a remarkable surge in agricultural exports. Over the past few years, agricultural exports have risen by 43%. Compared to 2015, we observe a threefold increase, with a 2.9-fold rise. While the import-export gap was much larger in the past, a balance has now been achieved. Our goal this year and next is to maintain a positive trade balance.

In the first 10 months of 2025 alone, agricultural exports rose by 27.5%, with fruit and vegetable shipments making up the largest share of this growth," he said.

Today, the Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust has commenced in Baku, convening high-ranking government officials and business representatives to deliberate on the current reforms in Azerbaijan's customs sector. The forum agenda includes presentations of innovative digital tools for customs operations and collaborative projects undertaken by the SCC and pertinent state agencies to streamline and regulate international trade processes. Business representatives are anticipated to engage in dialogues around customs procedures and operational enhancements.

