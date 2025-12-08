Baku Creative Week strengthens co-op and cultural heritage - OIC representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. We highly appreciate the leadership and vision of the President Ilham Aliyev, thanks to whom this festival has become possible, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the official opening ceremony of the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week - 2025.”

"Azerbaijan has consistently supported OIC initiatives and actively participated in strengthening cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, humanitarian programs, and economic development. The country demonstrates a serious commitment to promoting common interests in the region, including creative industries.

This festival reflects our common cultural heritage, strengthens unity, and creates space for new partnerships. We express our gratitude to the organizers for their efforts in holding exhibitions, educational programs, and creative events that expand cooperation in tourism, innovation, and cultural exchange.

The event also creates personal and professional connections, helps overcome barriers, and fosters positive dynamics of mutual understanding and cooperation. We are convinced that the combination of science, technology, art, and social dialogue opens up new opportunities for development," he noted.

According to him, positive changes and progress based on the values of diversity and cultural diversity are expected in the future. Creative industries play a key role in sustainable development, contributing to the economy, social stability, and the preservation of cultural heritage. They are capable of offering solutions to global challenges such as climate change, food security, and social vulnerability.

"Thus, our festival is a powerful message about the importance of cultural identity and heritage preservation. It aims to shape a positive image of the Muslim world, break down stereotypes, and strengthen mutual trust. It is a living space of ideas that guides us toward a shared vision of the future.

The soft power of culture is becoming a tool for countering global challenges, promoting tolerance, quality development, and shared prosperity among member states. We are creating a platform that inspires young people, supports creative initiatives, and strengthens mutual understanding," he added, expressing his gratitude for the participation and organization of this large-scale event.

“May the first OIC Baku Cultural Week mark the beginning of a new stage of cooperation, inspire further projects, and leave a lasting legacy for all participating countries,” the OIC representative concluded.