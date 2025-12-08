Azerbaijan sheds light on latest investments in local agro-parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ As many as 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) has been invested in Azerbaijan's 53 agro-parks to date, the adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, Zaur Aliyev, said at “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” event in Baku today, Trend reports.

“Agro-parks are major production enterprises created in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The volume of various support instruments and state support has amounted to 690 million manat ($406 million). The concessions and support mechanisms in foreign trade growth have shown their positive effect,” he noted.