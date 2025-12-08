UAE dominates Gulf-Central Asia trade despite overall low volumes, IMF says
The new IMF report shows that GCC-CCA trade is heavily concentrated in the UAE, as it has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Eurasian Economic Union, including Armenia, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy